Man killed his wife in Guntur district

Narasaraopet Rural: A small conflict between a couple has led to the murder of the wife. Sheikh Hayrunnisa (35), a teacher working at a government primary school, was brutally murdered by her husband Mustafa.

According to the police, Sheikh Hayrunnisa of Chinamatlapudi village in Nagaram mandal here in the district got married to Mustafa, a native of Nizampatnam ten years ago. The couple has an 8-year-old son. Due to the job transfer, Hayrunnisa shifted to Narasaraopet and residing in an apartment in Sainagar on Sattenapalle road.

As her husband Mustafa is a driver, she purchased an Innova vehicle and uses to operate it on rent. However, he suffered losses in it. Later, with the investment of Rs 2 lakh he started a textile business. Over the losses in this business, a conflict broke between the couple. Mustafa felt that his wife got transferred far away because to avoid giving money to him. Though Hayrunnisa moved to Narasaraopet, Mustafa didn't stay with her.

Recently, the elders settled the issues between them and since then both are living together. In this context, a small argument broke out between them on Saturday night. Mustafa who lost his cool attacked his wife with the cricket bat. Due to severe head injury, she died on the spot. Later, Mustafa escaped along with his son. On receiving the information from the locals, the police reached the crime scene and registered a case and investigating further.