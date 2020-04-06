Man kills his wife over suspicious of illegal affair in Kurnool district

A man killed his wife over suspicious of an illegal affair. This crime has come into light at Holagunda village in Kurnool district on Saturday. According to the sources, B Mallikarjuna, a native of Lakshmipeta in Yemmiganur got married to Savithri (45) of Holagunda 24 years ago. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Mallikarjuna works as an electrician and developed suspicious on his wife that she is having an illegal affair with another man and often quarrel with her.

Over unable to tolerate his harassment, Savithri left him and went to her parent's house in Holagunda on March 22nd.

In this context, Mallikarjuna also reached Holagunda on April 1st and had a heated argument with his wife. When she was sleeping, he attacked her by hitting with an iron rod on her head on Saturday morning.

In the attack, she suffered severe bleeding and died on the spot. On receiving the information from the deceased's brother, the police reached the crime site, shifted the body to Alur government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, police registered a case and are investigating further.