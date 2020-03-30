Man kills wife, tries to portray it as suicide in Kerala

In a horrific incident, a man has brutally murdered his wife and later tried to portray it as suicide by hanging her body to the ceiling fan. This crime had come into light when the autopsy report revealed that she was strangled to death.

Going into the details, Adarsh (26), a native of Vamanapuram and Rajendu (19) of Vettinad village in Vembayam panchayath of Kerala were in love with each other and decided to get married.

As the elders of both sides refused for the wedding, they went away from the house and got married in January 2019. Later, the couple shifted to a rented house at Nannattukavu village in Nedumangad block.

After leading a happy life for some time, a dispute broke out between them as Rajendu frequently asked Adarsh that she wanted to see her parents and visit their place. But Adrash didn't like it and often quarrel with his wife.

Recently, another clash took place over the same issue, where Adarsh decided to murder his wife. According to the plan, he forced his wife to drink alcohol and strangled her to death.

Later, he hung her body to the ceiling fan and tried to portray it as a suicide. After some time, he took her body to the hospital and told doctors that his wife has attempted suicide and urged them to save her life, where doctors declared that she was already dead.

On receipt of the information, the police reached the hospital and shifted the body to the post-mortem. However, the autopsy report revealed that she was brutally murdered. With this, the police took Adarsh into custody and interrogated in their style, where the accused admitted the crime that he murdered his wife.