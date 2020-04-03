Man kills wife while got stuck up at temple during lockdown in Karnataka

In a horrific incident, a man has allegedly murdered his wife while they got stuck up at a temple near Dodderi on the International Airport-Doddaballapura road in Karnataka. The deceased identified as Savithramma (35).

Going into the details, R Basavaraja and his wife Savithramma belongs to Chitradurga, visited Anjaneya temple at Dodderi along with their daughter on March 23.

It's reported that the couple often quarrel and decided to seek the blessings of the temple priest as a solution to their problems. The time they reached the temple, the lockdown was imposed across the state, they got stuck up at the temple.

However, the temple priest allowed them to stay on the premises and also provided them with ration and other essential items. Despite this, the couple continued to fight with each other every night.

On Tuesday night, Basavaraja again had a heated argument with his wife questioning her fidelity and attacked her by hitting with stone on her head in front of their daughter.

Immediately, the daughter rushed to alert the priest house on the incident, and by the time they reached the spot, Savithramma was already dead. On receiving the information, the police arrived at the crime site, registered a case and are investigating further. After murdering his wife, the accused escaped from the temple.