Mother killed her two-year-old daughter for third marriage in Vellore

In a horrific incident, a mother has killed her two-year-old daughter as she thought that the child is an obstacle for her third marriage. This incident has happened at Kammavanpettai village near Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Going into details, the Murugan temple construction works are going on at Mettamalai hill in Kammavanpettai and due to the foul smell, the workers searched in the surrounding areas and found a two-year-old child's dead body under the decomposed stage. With this, they immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, initiated the investigation and examined the body. In this context, the police have received a missing complaint of a child and the person has expressed suspicion on the mother. With this, the police reached Thayanur village and took Manjula (22) into their custody and interrogated in their style, where she revealed shocking facts.

In the investigation, the police found that she got third marriage to a man by name Rajamani just a few days ago. She thought that her daughter was an obstacle in her relationship, killed and thrown her on the hillside.

Manjula first married her uncle and later got a second marriage to Pandiya and gave birth to a girl child. She again left the second husband and was living alone with her daughter at Thayanur.

Here she met with Rajamani and decided to get married. With this, they thought that the child as an obstruction for their wedding and killed her on December 22nd and dumped the body at Kammavanpettai hilly area. On the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused Manjula and her third husband Rajamani.