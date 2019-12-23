Newly married woman commits suicide in Chittoor district

Chittoor: In a tragic incident, a newly married woman has committed suicide after two months of the wedding. This incident has taken place in Madanapalle of Chittoor district on Sunday night.

According to the sources, Fameed, a daughter of Pathan Riyaz Khan, who belongs to Eswaramma Colony in Kothapalli panchayat of Madanapalle division got married at Babajan of the same colony. The couple lived happily for two months.

Meanwhile, a young man of Saidapet has created clashes in Fameed's family. He harassed her in the name of love. He went to Fameed's in-law's house and had the clash.

With this, Fameed felt deeply upset and committed suicide by hanging herself in the house. Immediately, the family members rushed her to the district government hospital, where she died while receiving treatment. On the receipt of information, the police have registered a case and investigating further.