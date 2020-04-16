One died after a country-made gun misfire in Krishna district
In an incident, a man died after a country-made gun misfired at Takkellapadu village in Mandavalli mandal of Krishna district. The deceased identified as N Raja, a native of Palani town in Tamil Nadu.
According to the police, Raja is working as a watchman to scatter the birds at a fish pound. On the incident, Mandavalli police have registered a case under suspicious death and are investigating further.
