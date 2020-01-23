Police constable attacked his wife in Anantapur

Anantapur: In an incident, a police constable has attacked his wife has created a flutter in Anantapur. According to the sources, a constable working at the traffic police station here in the city resides at Kanakadurga bypass road. On Tuesday night, a clash broke out between the couple.

It's reported that he attacked his wife and locked up her in a room. The images of the victim with injuries have gone viral on social media. But no complaint was lodged over the incident. When inquired about the incident with Anantapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, he said that they are finding out the details.

Responding to the incident, Anantapur Traffic DSP said that the concern constable is working at traffic police station from last July. He got married two years ago and has two months old daughter. He also said that the victim has approached the police, where they are going to provide counseling to the constable and take legal actions against him.