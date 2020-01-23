Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Police constable attacked his wife in Anantapur

Police constable attacked his wife in Anantapurrepresentation image
Highlights

In an incident, a police constable has attacked his wife has created a flutter in Anantapur.

Anantapur: In an incident, a police constable has attacked his wife has created a flutter in Anantapur. According to the sources, a constable working at the traffic police station here in the city resides at Kanakadurga bypass road. On Tuesday night, a clash broke out between the couple.

It's reported that he attacked his wife and locked up her in a room. The images of the victim with injuries have gone viral on social media. But no complaint was lodged over the incident. When inquired about the incident with Anantapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, he said that they are finding out the details.

Responding to the incident, Anantapur Traffic DSP said that the concern constable is working at traffic police station from last July. He got married two years ago and has two months old daughter. He also said that the victim has approached the police, where they are going to provide counseling to the constable and take legal actions against him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff
Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative...
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's
"Shayad…" Song From
'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors:...


Top