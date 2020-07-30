Police nab interstate chain snatcher in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The east zone task force on Thursday nabbed an interstate chain snatcher who had more than 35 cases booked against him in Maharashtra.



The accused was identified as Shankar Rao Biradar and was put in the Yerwada jail for committing the chain snatching offences. He was released in the last week of June and moved to Hyderabad with an intention to commit the same offences in the city. The accused snatched the chains of two persons and stole a bike, all in different parts of the city, said the police.

But his plans were foiled as his activities were captured in the CCTV footage and the accused was traced out using the photo enhancement software, ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management System) and other advanced techniques. Shankar was arrested when he was doing a recce in Kacheguda with an intention to commit his next crime, the police added. The accused was handed over to Kachiguda PS for further booking of case.