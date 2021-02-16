Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife

Mahabubabad: A man stabbed his wife to death at Namalapadu forest area under Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district on Monday. The victim has been identified as Saritha (25) of Penugonda village under Kesamudram mandal.

According to police, accused A Naresh, a driver working in Mahabubabad, got married to Saritha some four years ago and used to beat his wife suspecting her fidelity. As a result, Saritha along with her children has been staying with her parents at Jayyaram village of Chinnagudur for some time.

Against this backdrop, Naresh came to Saritha parents' home on Monday morning and took his wife along with him on the premise of taking her to hospital for her treatment. After taking her to Namalapadu forest area, he stabbed her to death, the police said.

Bayyaram Inspector K Thirupathi said that they have taken Naresh into custody. The police shifted the victim's body to Government Area Hospital in Mahabubabad for postmortem.