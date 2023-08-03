Tired of harassment from husband, woman hires supari killers to get rid of him

Rajanna-Sircilla: A woman, tired of her husband's torture and harassment, took a tough decision of getting rid of him. She entered into an agreement with two men to kill her husband as he suspected and harassed her who was over sixty years old. She admitted that she would pay Rs 2 lakhs for killing her husband. According to the agreement, the accused who killed the sixty-five-year-old man took a video of the entire incident.



The two lakhs given by the woman Kanakavva was spent and they blackmailed her to give one more lakh. This murder which took place on July 13 in Rajanna-Sircilla district center has come to light recently.

Kanakavva and Kasaiah, a couple from Chintamadaka village of Siddipet district, migrated to Sircilla years ago. They continue to live by selling vegetables in Sircilla market. This couple has two daughters and one son. Daughters are married while son is said to be mentally disabled and stays at home. However, Kasaiah would often beat his wife, suspecting her of cheating. Kanakavva, who could not tolerate her husband's harassment, was narrating this cordial with a man whom she treated as brother.

One fine day, she asked the man to get rid if her husband and agreed to pay Rs.2 lakhs. The man along with another accused killed Kasaiah on July 13 by strangulating while he was sleeping at home. One of the accused took a video of all this. The dead body was taken in a car and buried at Maneru Wagu check dam in Bondalagadda. The two accused then took Rs 2 lakh and spent it lavishly and when the money got over, they came back and blackmailed Kanakavva.

They threatened to release the video if she did not pay another lakh. When this matter was reported to the police, the two accused and Kanakavva were detained and interrogated. With this, the matter of Kasaiah's murder came out. The police in the presence of Tehsildar, recovered the body of Kasiah from Bondalagadda and sent for postmortem.