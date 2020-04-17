Two died as lorry carrying spirit hits tree in West Godavari district

In a tragic incident, two died after fire erupts when a lorry carrying spirit lost control and collided with a tree on the national highway in West Godavari district.

Going into the details, a lorry carrying spirit load was moving at a very high speed on the highway at Pentapadu mandal, as there was no traffic due to the lockdown.

Suddenly at high speed, lorry lost control and collided with a tree on the roadside. With the impact of the collision, the fire erupted in the vehicle due to the spirit load and driver got trapped in flames. In the incident, both died on the spot.