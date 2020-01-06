Two held for assaulting cow in Vizianagaram
Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police have arrested two for involving in the most bizarre incident. SI of Andra police station S.Sankar informed that recently M.Ramanna Dora and M.Paidi Raju have reportedly raped a cow in Puligummi love, a remote tribal village of Mentada mandal, which comes under Andra police station limits.
Later the cow was seriously injured and fell ill. The farmer of the cow M.Gangaraju had lodged a complaint with police. Police booked a case and arrested the two accused and sent for remand.
