Two held for selling two-headed snake during lockdown in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru have arrested two persons, who tried to sell a two-headed snake during lockdown here in the city on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan, who tried to sell the snake at Rs 50 lakh under cover of online delivery service. The snake is reportedly used as the medicinal purpose and believed to bring in good fortune. On the incident, the police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating further.