Two students injured in a country-made bomb explosion in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: The explosion of the country-made bomb has created a flutter in Srikakulam district. This incident has taken place near MPUP school at Santhabommali mandal here in the district on Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred when some students were examining the country-made bombs by holding them in the hands, where two students sustained severe injuries. Immediately, the locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated the investigation.