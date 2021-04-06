Top
Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl raped by youth, accused absconding

Representational Image

  • A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Garwar area here, police said on Tuesday.

Ballia (UP): A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Garwar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl was raped on Sunday by a 24-year-old man and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday, Garwar police station SHO Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

The FIR stated that she was raped while returning from her field. Police is on the lookout to arrest the absconding accused.

