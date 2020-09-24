Visakhapatnam: 4-member robbery gang held

Visakhapatnam: The crime branch police arrested a four-member robbery gang.



Among the gang, one is a minor. The gang threatened an auto-rickshaw driver at Old Gajuwaka on September 22, pushed him aside and escaped with the auto-rickshaw. The accused were identified as M Ganesh, N Yellaji and T Kumar and a minor.

Meanwhile, when four women while waiting for a vehicle at midnight at Saniwada junction the gang forcefully made the women board the three-wheeler and robbed Rs 4,000, ATM cards and bags from them.

Sharing details of the cases with the media, DCP (Crimes) V Suresh Babu said, "In another case, they robbed Rs 4,800 and a mobile phone from a passenger at Kakaninagar."

Earlier, Yellaji had extorted Rs 13,000 cash from a man at railway station, said Suresh Babu.

The police said Rs 1,800, bags and ATM cards were recovered from the accused. The DCP appreciated the team who investigated the cases.

In another pick-pocketing case, the IV Town police said that Nagamalli Yellaji was involved and is a habitual offender who commits offences to fund his vices. He's also involved in three attempt murder cases, two dicoity cases and thefts, among others.

Meanwhile, K Raju was taken into custody at Advani junction for his alleged involvement in auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler theft cases by the II Town police and recovered the three-wheeler.