Watchman found dead under bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

The body of a 40-year-old man was found under a bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Tuesday.

Uttam Singh, a watchman in the Adhivakta Sangh building in the district, was found dead on Monday under the bridge across the Ken river in Mavai Bujurg village, Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Singh said.

He was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the SHO added.

"Prima facie, it seems that Uttam Singh died by suicide. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," the official said.

The family members of Uttam Singh alleged that he was murdered and his body thrown away.