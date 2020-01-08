Trending :
Woman commits suicide in Prakasam district

In an incident, a married woman has committed suicide over separating from her husband and due to the financial problems in Yerragondapalem of...

Yerragondapalem: In an incident, a married woman has committed suicide over separating from her husband and due to the financial problems in Yerragondapalem of Prakasam district on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, M Dhanalakshmi (28) got divorced from her husband and lives along with her parents at Ambedkar Nagar here in the town.

The relatives said that she was very depressed due to financial problems. In this context, Dhanalakshmi has committed suicide by hanging herself when there was no one in the house. The deceased has a daughter. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.

