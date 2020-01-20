Woman gang-raped by husband and his friends during a vacation trip in Odisha

Nabarangpur: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and his three friends in Odisha. This crime has taken place in the Umerkote area of the Nabarangpur district.

According to the sources, a woman belongs to Raighar block got married to Saju Harijan of Chadheiguda village under the Umerkote block last year. As their wedding was opposed by their family members, the couple resides in a rented house.

However, after three to four months of the marriage, differences took place between the couple, which was later got settled. On January 13, the accused took his wife to Umerkote for a vacation trip. He took the victim to a guest house at the UV52 area, where he along with his three friends gang-raped her.

The incident came into light when the victim approached the Umerkote police station and lodged the complaint. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the accused, and investigating further.