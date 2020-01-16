Woman killed husband with her boyfriend in Karnataka

Bangalore: In an incident, a woman has killed her husband with the help of the boyfriend and in order to escape from the case she developed an illicit affair with ASI. Finally, the accused, who were hiding from the police for the past three years were arrested by Maddur police in Mandya district of Karnataka.

Going into details, Rangaswamy of Kollegala taluk in Chamarajanagara district works as a tipper driver at a stone quarry. He got married to Rupa a native of Bhimanakere village a few years ago. the couple has three children.

In this context, Rupa came into contact with Mudde Gowda who is a fellow driver with Rangaswamy, which later developed into an extramarital affair. Over knowing about their affair, Rangaswamy warned his wife to change her way. With this, Rupa and her boyfriend decided to murder Rangaswamy.

On July 4, 2017, both killed Rangaswamy by hitting him with sticks while he was sleeping at home and dumped the body at Chandahallidoddi cheruvu. Later, Rupa lodged a missing complaint of her husband.

Rangaswamy family members who felt suspicious over Rupa's activities filed a complaint against her. On learning about the police complaint, Rupa and Mudde Gowda flew away from the town.

They were hiding from the police for a long time and finally got arrested on Tuesday. In the interrogation, the accused admitted the crime. The police recovered the body of Rangaswamy and shifted it for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the police found another twist in the case. In order to escape from the murder case, Rupa developed an illegal relationship with ASI Siddaraju who is working at Maddur police station. As the matter came to the notice of district SP, he ordered to file a case against ASI Siddaraju.