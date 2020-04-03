Woman shot dead by Army Jawan over adding his name in lockdown violation list in UP

In a freak incident, a woman was shot dead by an Army Jawan, when he lost his cool over adding his name in lockdown violation list in UP. With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the central government has imposed a national-wide lockdown and urged the people not to travel. But still, some people were seen violating lockdown rules and tried to reach their native places.

As there is a chance of Coronavirus spread through them, the authorities have decided to collect the information of the people who came into the village from other states. In this context, the officials have handed over the work to a young man named Vinay Yadav to collect outsiders data in Alipur village.

Vinay along with his sister-in-law Sandhya Yadav has prepared a list of the people who came into the village from other states and submitted it to the local officials. Over receiving the record, the officials have conducted medical tests for the people who are on the list.

The list includes the name of an Army Jawan Shailendra who recently returned from Kolkata. Over this, Shailendra becomes anger for adding his name in lockdown violation list. He, along with three others, stormed into the house of Vinay and attacked him.

Meanwhile, Sandhya rushed to rescue Vinay, where Shailendra lost his cool and opened fire on her. In the incident, Sandhya died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime site and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, police registered a case and took the accused into their custody and are investigating further.