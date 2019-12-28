Young man commits suicide over love failure in West Godavari district

Tallapudi: In a tragic incident, a young man has committed suicide by consuming pesticides over love failure in the West Godavari district. According to the sources, Naveen (28) of Tallapudi village was in love with a woman for some time. Recently, the differences have arisen between them.

Two days ago Naveen went to Hyderabad and returned to the village on Friday morning. Later, that day, he has gone to the Godavari river bank and committed suicide by consuming pesticides. The locals noticed him and rushed to the Kovvur government hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

It's reported that Naveen became upset and committed suicide when his girlfriend refused to marry him. Naveen has posted a message on his mobile that he has been cheated. The complete details of his death are yet to be known. On receiving the complaint from the family members, Tallapudi police have registered a case, shifted the body for the post-mortem and investigating further.