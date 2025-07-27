Live
- MP CM to address an event on ‘Tiger Day’ tomorrow
- India's leather, footwear exports to UK likely to double to $1 billion: Piyush Goyal
- CBI books J&K DSP, 5 other officials for brutal custodial torture of constable
- Kerala HC accepts proposal to set up interim committee to curb stray dog attacks
- Anurag Thakur’s explosive jibe: Rahul now ‘Leader of Opposing Bharat’, Congress is ‘Islamabad National Congress’
- No one will see me again if Congress-led UDF doesn't win power in Kerala in a big way: Satheesan
- Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim more lives as death tolls hits 279
- Total area sown under kharif crops in India crosses 829 lakh hectares
- Karnataka women’s panel steps in as Darshan fans target actress Ramya with vulgar posts
- SC order a befitting reply to Opposition’s politics over SIR: BJP
Chaurya Paatham Creates Sensation on OTT — Crosses 200 Million Streaming Minutes
Small film, big success — Chaurya Paatham stuns digital audiences with powerful storytelling.
After winning hearts in theatres, Chaurya Paatham is now creating a massive buzz on OTT. Streaming on Amazon Prime, the film has surpassed 200 million streaming minutes, setting a record for a small-budget movie with no star-studded cast or extravagant production values.
Helmed by debut director Nikhil Gollamari, the film has impressed viewers with its strong narrative and emotional depth. Indra Ram, who played the lead role of Vedanth Ram, has garnered praise for his mature and compelling performance—remarkable, considering it marks his acting debut.
Though the plot revolves around a theft, Chaurya Paatham delves into deeper themes of trust, morality, and human values, making it resonate strongly with audiences. Produced by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and V. Chudamani, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across linguistic and regional boundaries.
The music and background score significantly enhanced the film’s emotional impact, complementing its subtle storytelling. Its success has proven that good content can triumph without commercial trappings.
With this breakout success, Indra Ram is reportedly preparing for his next film, which will feature a bigger budget and a unique storyline. Expectations are running high for his sophomore project, fueled by the remarkable success of Chaurya Paatham.