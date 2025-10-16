Illness to Wellness Foundation and PEFI Mark Global Handwashing Day

In a focused step towards fostering lifelong hygiene habits among children, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), organized a health education program titled ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood) to mark Global Handwashing Day. The main event was hosted at The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, and formed part of the Foundation’s broader ‘Illness to Wellness’ campaign—an ongoing initiative aimed at promoting preventive health awareness and behavior change at the grassroots level.

The campaign was simultaneously implemented across more than 50 schools in Delhi-NCR, covering a diverse mix of private, public, and government-run institutions, and reached over 15,000 students. Participating schools included The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar (which hosted the main event); Delhi Public School, East of Kailsah; Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar; Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar; and GD Goenka Public School, Bahadurgarh, among others.

Beyond advocating for hand hygiene, the initiative provided an immersive learning experience designed to instill a culture of cleanliness, responsibility, and preventive care among children. By embedding these lessons within school ecosystems, the campaign seeks to empower young students as ambassadors of good health, spreading awareness to their families and wider communities.

Supported by leading hygiene brand Savlon, the campaign is focused on equipping children across the National Capital Region (NCR) with the knowledge and habit of proper handwashing. Through interactive learning and consistent engagement, the initiative encourages young students to adopt healthy hygiene routines early, laying the foundation for long-term wellness and disease prevention.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “We, at the Illness to Wellness Foundation, believe that healthy hygiene practices begin at an early age, and schools are the ideal setting to shape these lifelong habits. Observing Global Handwashing Day through the ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign, we aim to empower children with the knowledge and practice of something as simple yet powerful as hand hygiene. Germ-free hands can prevent the spread of countless infections, and creating awareness around this is a small step with a big impact.”

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Tania Joshi, Principal of Indian School, Delhi, said, We are delighted to host the Global Handwashing Day celebration at The Indian School as part of the ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ campaign. Building hygiene awareness among children is not just about cleanliness; it is about nurturing responsibility and care for oneself and others. Such initiatives help our students understand that small habits, like washing hands properly, can make a big difference in creating a healthier community. We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Savlon in supporting this important initiative and helping us build a healthier, more informed community.

This grassroots-level engagement is a step towards building more resilient, informed, and health-conscious populations, starting from the classroom and extending far beyond. Since its inception last year, the Illness to Wellness campaign has already reached over 50 schools and positively impacted more than 30,000 students, reinforcing its commitment to promoting preventive health awareness among young learners.

To make hygiene education impactful, the campaign uses interactive, experience-based learning instead of traditional lectures. Students learn proper handwashing through engaging formats like educational videos, fun quizzes, live demonstrations, and sessions led by health experts. By making the learning process enjoyable and relatable, the initiative encourages students to adopt hand hygiene not just as knowledge but as a daily habit—fostering lasting behavioral change that extends beyond the classroom.

At the event, volunteers and team members from PEFI and the Illness to Wellness Foundation played an active role in managing logistics, student engagement, and smooth execution. Students at the venue also engaged with a specially designed selfie booth. The program concluded with the distribution of Savlon hygiene kits to all participating students.