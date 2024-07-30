1 dead, 7 hurt in New York shoot-out

Rochester (US): One person is dead and at least seven others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 pm to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in his 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalised with minor injuries, Capt Greg Bello said.

