10 injured after cruise ship collides with breakwater in Japan
Tokyo: At least ten people were injured after a night cruise ship collided with a breakwater at Japan's Yokohama Port, local media reported.
A distress call was received by The Japan Coast Guard, saying that "a cruise ship that had departed on Thursday from Yokohama Port for guests to enjoy the nightscape hit a breakwater and is inundated," Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun said Friday.
The vessel sustained damage to the bow and experienced minor flooding, but there was no risk of it sinking, the report said.
The injured were rushed to hospital, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Yokohama City Fire Bureau as saying.
A total of 13 passengers and crew members were on board, Yokohama Coast Guard Office said.
