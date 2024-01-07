Live
12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
At least 12 people were killed and 12 others injured in Russia's missile strike on Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia shelled Pokrovsk district in which six people were killed and eight wounded. In the shelling, 134 private houses and 15 high-rise buildings were damaged, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.
In Rivne, five people were killed and two wounded, 80 houses, a paramedic and obstetric center, and an administrative building were damaged.
In the Bakhmut district, one person was killed, one was wounded, and five houses were damaged.
