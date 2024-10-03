Live
- Massive Cutout Collapses in Gadwal, Injuring Woman: Locals Criticize Growing Trend of Self-Promotion
- Securing the Future: How Cloud Solutions are Enhancing Data Security and Privacy for Government Agencies
- NAVIGATING MENTAL EXHAUSTION: HOW TO GET PAST RECURRING BURNOUTS
- Investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore amid Middle East conflict
- Dahod rape-murder case: Gujarat Police file 1,700-page charge sheet
- Nitin Gadkari personally looking into Majuli Bridge issue: Assam CM
- Transforming the Future of Healthcare through Copper Nanoparticles
- 46 killed, 85 injured from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon over past 24 hours: Ministry
- Imran Khan spewing hate and division, acting like Central Asian invaders: Nawaz Sharif
- Central Government Must Fulfill Promises Made to Farmers
Just In
1.2 million people in Lebanon displaced by Israeli airstrikes
The total number of displaced persons in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes has risen to nearly 1.2 million, according to a report released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
Beirut: The total number of displaced persons in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes has risen to nearly 1.2 million, according to a report released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
According to the report released on Wednesday, most displaced individuals have relocated to their homes in other areas, stayed with family, rented accommodations, or found shelter in public or private spaces, while thousands of others travelled by air or crossed into Syria.
From September 23 to September 29, the crossing of 234,023 Syrians and 76,269 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory was recorded, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.
The report notes that 867 centres have been established to receive displaced persons across Lebanon, with 643 of them reaching their maximum capacity.
Israel has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs to target Hezbollah officials and facilities while simultaneously managing to push into Lebanon in what it said was a "limited" ground military operation.
The Israeli airstrikes forced residents from southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut's southern suburbs, to leave their homes in search of shelter in safer areas.
Confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have sharply escalated after the latter announced a shift in military focus from the Gaza Strip to the northern front in mid-September.