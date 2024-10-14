13 killed, five injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut: Thirteen people were killed and five others injured on Monday in Israeli airstrikes on towns and villages in Lebanon, according to Lebanese military and medical sources.

Lebanese military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Israeli warplanes and drones carried out 11 airstrikes on eight towns and villages, and its heavy artillery fired on 12 towns and villages in Lebanon.

Two people were killed in the village of Ansar, four in the village of Kafr Kila, six in the town of Maaraboun, one was killedand one wounded in the town of Seddiqine, and four wounded in the town of Sarbin. All of the casualties were civilians, the sources said.

Civil Defence and Lebanese Red Cross crews worked to transfer the bodies of the dead and wounded to hospitals in the cities of Tyre and Nabatieh, Xinhua news agency reported.

For its part, Hezbollah said in separate statements Monday morning that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with rockets the Israeli Zebdine barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms, Israeli soldiers in the villages of Labbouneh and Markaba, and a gathering point at Khallet Wardeh in Lebanon.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an intensive air attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with the Israeli army across the Lebanese-Israeli border since October 8, 2023.