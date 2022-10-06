13 killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad: Thirteen people were killed and 12 others injured in a road crash in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday, local reports said.

The accident happened in Sehwan district of the province when a passenger van hit a truck coming from the opposite direction, the report added.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The van was on its way to the southern port city of Karachi from the country's east Punjab province when it met the accident, said the reports.

The deceased include both the van and the truck driver, three women, and two kids, the report added.