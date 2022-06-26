17 people found dead in South Africa nightclub

Police in South Africa on Sunday said that 17 people were found dead in a nightclub in the southeastern city of East London.

"We do not want to make any speculations at this stage, our investigation is continuing," Xinhua news agency quoted police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana as saying to the local media.

"We are hoping that at a proper time before the end of the day, we will know what exactly made the accident," the spokesperson added.

According to the BBC, the bodies were found at the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday, where several people were also reportedly injured.

Kinana added that most of the victims were young adults aged between 18 and 20.