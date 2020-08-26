2 die in US protests over shooting of black man

Kenosha: Two people were shot dead on Tuesday night in the US city of Kenosha, police said, as groups clashed during protests over the shooting of a black man.

"The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries," the Kenosha police department said in a tweet. Footage posted online showed people running through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, as gunshots rang out, while videos showed wounded men lying on the ground. "Three people had been shot, and one was killed," Sheriff David Beth of Kenosha County said, according to the New York Times.

The violence occurred as hundreds of protesters marched for a third night in anger after Jacob Blake was seen in video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

Blake was trying to get into his car, with his three children inside, when he was shot.