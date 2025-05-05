21-Year-Old Indian Student Arrested in US for Impersonating Officer, Scamming Elderly Woman

A 21-year-old Indian student was arrested in Guilford County, North Carolina, for allegedly impersonating a federal agent and attempting to scam a 78-year-old woman out of a large sum of money.

The student, identified as Kishan Kumar Singh, reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer and convinced the elderly victim that her bank accounts had been compromised. He then pressured her to withdraw money for what he claimed was “safekeeping.” Singh was arrested when he arrived at the woman’s residence to collect the package.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Singh had been living near Cincinnati, Ohio, on a student visa since 2024. He is now being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million. He faces multiple felony charges, including attempted fraud and exploitation of an elderly person.

In a public advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office warned, “Scammers are targeting seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities by impersonating law enforcement. We will NEVER call and ask for money. Please educate yourself and loved ones.”

This arrest follows a broader pattern of similar scams. Just last month, two Indian students in El Paso County, Colorado — Mahammadilham Vahora and Hajiali Vahora, both 24 — were taken into custody for impersonating government officials and targeting elderly individuals with threats. Their arrests are part of an ongoing federal investigation into a fraud network aimed at exploiting vulnerable seniors across the United States.