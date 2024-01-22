Live
27 people killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk market: report
Ukrainian forces hit a market in the west of Donetsk with a deadly artillery strike on Sunday, killing at least 27 people and injuring 25 others, local media reported on Monday.
New Delhi: Ukrainian forces hit a market in the west of Donetsk with a deadly artillery strike on Sunday, killing at least 27 people and injuring 25 others, local media reported on Monday.
The market was crowded when it was targeted by a barrage of 152-mm caliber and 155-mm caliber shells from the Ukrainian side, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing local authorities of Donetsk, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the injured, 18 were hospitalized, most of them in critical condition, the Ministry of Health of Russia said. Many of the wounded suffered severe injuries, such as penetrating wounds to vital organs and traumatic amputation of limbs.
The Russian Mission to the UN announced that the incident will be discussed at the Security Council meeting on Monday. The Russian Foreign Ministry also plans to raise the issue at the UN events, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be present.