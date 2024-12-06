  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

29 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Iran

29 injured as 5.6 magnitude quake shakes Iran
x
Highlights

At least 29 people were injured as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, the semi-official Fars...

At least 29 people were injured as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The quake, which occurred at 7:32 a.m. local time at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre at Haftkel County, also shook Masjed Soleyman County and was felt in the provincial capital Ahvaz, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Fars.

All the injured, except a child who had suffered a leg fracture, were released from the hospital after receiving outpatient treatments, Fars quoted Khuzestan Governor Mohammad Reza Mavalizadeh as saying.

Mavalizadeh said that 296 residential units in Masjed Soleyman suffered damage in the quake.

According to Fars, 12 rescue teams, comprising 58 fully-equipped rescuers, have been sent to the earthquake-hit areas.

The report noted over 10 aftershocks were recorded in Khuzestan following the main quake, with the biggest one measuring 5.2.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick