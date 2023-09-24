Live
31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
Thirty-one people were injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday, local media reported.
Thirty-one people were injured when a passenger train collided with a cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday, local media reported.
Railway officials said that rescue work is underway at the site of the accident, and an investigation into the crash was launched, Geo News reported.
The track was cleared at 7.30 a.m. after the accident, a railways spokesperson said.
Four railways officials, including train driver Imran Sarwar and his assistant Muhammad Bilal, have been suspended.
Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over the incident and demanded action against those responsible for the crash.
