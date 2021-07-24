33 Taliban militants killed in Afghan airstrikes

Thirty-three Taliban militants were killed and 17 others injured in strikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in two provinces, the Defence Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

In Jawzjan province, 19 militants were killed and 15 wounded after warplanes targeted Taliban hideouts in Murghab and Hassan Tabbin villages on the outskirts of provincial capital of Shiberghan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.



Fourteen Taliban militants lost their lives and two others wounded when the air force struck their position on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, according to the Ministry.



Three vehicles, six motorcycles, two bunkers and a big amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, it added.



While the US and NATO troops have been leaving the Asian country, violence is on the rise.

