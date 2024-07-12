34 suspects under probe for attempted coup in Bolivia

La Paz: The Bolivian Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that investigations have been opened into 34 suspects, both civilian and military, for their alleged role in the June 26 failed coup.



In statements to journalists, prosecutor Franklin Alborta confirmed that arrest warrants had been issued. Raids and other measures are being carried out to determine the responsibilities of those involved in the attempted coup, reported Xinhua news agency.

Among the suspects are military personnel on active duty or retired, including former army commander Juan Jose Zuniga, who led the rival faction and stormed the presidential palace in the city of La Paz on June 26.