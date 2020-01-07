Trending :
Home  > News > International

35 killed, 48 injured in Iran as stampede erupts at Soleimani's funeral

35 killed, 48 injured in Iran as stampede erupts at Soleimani
Highlights

Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain...

Tehran: Iranian state television says 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike.

The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani where the procession was underway on Tuesday.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million people in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets in Tehran.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top