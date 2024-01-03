5 dead as Japan aircraft catches fire

Tokyo: At least five people died after a Japan Airlines aircraft, carrying 367 passengers, caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday following a possible collision with a coast guard plane.

The five people, aboard the coast guard aircraft, were killed while the captain escaped and survived but was injured, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. They were leaving for central Japan after Monday’s huge earthquake.

Japanese Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said, “We’re not at the stage to explain the cause of the accident.”

The television footage showed flames coming out windows and the plane’s nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it and burning debris was spotted on the runway. Over 70 fire engines have been deployed to bring the fire under control.

All 367 passengers were successfully evacuated from the blazing plane, Japanese broadcaster NHK said. The broadcaster said the captain of the coast guard plane survived but five crew members remain unaccounted for. NHK citing Japan Airlines said the plane that caught fire was Flight 516 which flew in from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The coast guard plane had been preparing to fly to Ishikawa prefecture to deliver supplies after the devastating New Year’s Day earthquake which killed at least 48 people.



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised the deceased crew members on their way to help the victims of the quake. “These were employees who had a high sense of mission and responsibility for the affected areas. It’s very regrettable,” he told reporters.