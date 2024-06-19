Live
- TG govt doctors seek 20% cap on transfers
- Junior docs to go on strike from June 24 over a slew of demands
- Congress demands Vaishnaw's resignation
- Several airports on high alert after bomb threat
- New MBA prog to cater to growing healthcare sector
- Modernisation work at zonal offices picks up pace
- From ganja capital, Vizag will be made financial capital: Palla
- Sharmila discusses AP roadmap with Kharge, Venugopal
- Kolusu seeks action plan to complete housing
- 'Yoga For Self and Society': PM to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on Friday
Just In
5 lakh immigrants to get US citizenship under new plan
Washington: President Joe Biden is taking an expansive election year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the US, aiming to balance his own aggressive crackdown on the southern border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.
The White House announced Tuesday that the Biden administration will, in the coming months, allow certain spouses of US citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship. The move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants, according to senior administration officials. To qualify, an immigrant must have lived in the United States for 10 years as of Monday and be married to a US citizen.
If a qualifying immigrant's application is approved, he or she would have three years to apply for a green card and receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation in the meantime. About 50,000 noncitizen children with a parent who is married to a US citizen could also potentially qualify for the same process.