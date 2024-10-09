Live
- Provide all facilities at cotton purchase centres: Collector to officials
- Congress will inform ECI about complaints, says Rahul Gandhi on Haryana poll results
- Manushi Chhillar credits doctor father for inspiring her to be ‘clinician’ when she was ‘younger’
- MLA releases fish seeds into water body
- Sirpur Paper Mill management condemns lorry operators’ strike
- Mega free medical camp for tribals held
- Former AIIMS Director Dr. P Venugopal passes away
- Revenue Minister Ponguleti inaugurates new GP building
- Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
- Disney Studios India Unveils Second Trailer for Moana 2, Set to Premiere in Theatres on November 29
Just In
5 missing Russian climbers found dead on Mt Dhaulagiri
Five Russian climbers who went missing on October 6 during their attempt to summit Mt Dhaulagiri have been found dead.
Kathmandu: Five Russian climbers who went missing on October 6 during their attempt to summit Mt Dhaulagiri have been found dead. The bodies were located at an altitude of 7,100 meters by a rescue helicopter, confirmed Mingma Sherpa, Director of Heli Everest, who conducted the search operation.
Prabhu Helicopter piloted by senior captain Sobit Gauchan conducted the search mission above 7,000m.
It is believed that the climbers fell from an altitude of 7,600 meters.
The climbers-Alexander Dusheyko, Oleg Kruglov, Vladimir Chistikov, Mikhail Nosenko, and Dmitrii Shpilevoi-lost contact after departing from the high camp at 6:00 AM for their summit push, according to Pemba Jangbu Sherpa, Managing Director of I AM Trekking & Expedition. They last communicated with fellow climbers at base camp around 11:00 AM.
Meanwhile, Valerii Shamalo, a member of the team who had abandoned the summit attempt, was rescued from Camp I and brought to Kathmandu. He had descended after halting his bid above Camp IV.