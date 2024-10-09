5 missing Russian climbers found dead on Mt Dhaulagiri

Kathmandu: Five Russian climbers who went missing on October 6 during their attempt to summit Mt Dhaulagiri have been found dead. The bodies were located at an altitude of 7,100 meters by a rescue helicopter, confirmed Mingma Sherpa, Director of Heli Everest, who conducted the search operation.

Prabhu Helicopter piloted by senior captain Sobit Gauchan conducted the search mission above 7,000m.

It is believed that the climbers fell from an altitude of 7,600 meters.

The climbers-Alexander Dusheyko, Oleg Kruglov, Vladimir Chistikov, Mikhail Nosenko, and Dmitrii Shpilevoi-lost contact after departing from the high camp at 6:00 AM for their summit push, according to Pemba Jangbu Sherpa, Managing Director of I AM Trekking & Expedition. They last communicated with fellow climbers at base camp around 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, Valerii Shamalo, a member of the team who had abandoned the summit attempt, was rescued from Camp I and brought to Kathmandu. He had descended after halting his bid above Camp IV.