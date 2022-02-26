5.7-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region
New York: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted South Sandwich Islands region at 21:52:05 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 33.16 km, was initially determined to be at 59.5986 degrees south latitude and 26.3399 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
