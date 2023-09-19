Live
- Aashika Bhatia opens up on working more in Bollywood
- Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ series to be out from this date
- ‘Rudram Kota’ appeals to all sections of audience: Director Ramu Kona
- Team ‘Hanu-Man’conveys Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with a brand-new poster
- Tollywood producer Suresh Babu reacts to Naidu arrest, says film industry has political affiliations
- Jio AirFiber comes to 8 Indian cities: Availability, plans, speed and more
- Women's Reservation Bill a poll 'jumla', a huge betrayal to hopes of women, girls: Congress
- 6467 standard clubs established in schools and colleges, says BIS
- Pedda Kapu-1: ‘Jathara’ groove the beats of tradition
- Indrakeeladri to start Dasara fete from October 15
Just In
5.8 magnitude quake hits Izu Islands in Japan
Highlights
A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
Tokyo : A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The temblor was epicentred at 31.01 degrees north latitude and 141.99 degrees east longitude. It depth was 10 km.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS