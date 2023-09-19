  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.8 magnitude quake hits Izu Islands in Japan

5.8 magnitude quake hits Izu Islands in Japan
x
Highlights

A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Tokyo : A 5.8 magnitude quake hit Izu Islands in Japan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor was epicentred at 31.01 degrees north latitude and 141.99 degrees east longitude. It depth was 10 km.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X