6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece; Tsunami Warning Issued

A major earthquake has struck Greece, a European country. Authorities reported that the quake, which occurred off the coast, shook several parts of the country. Following the earthquake, which took place on Thursday morning (May 22), warnings have been issued for a possible tsunami. As a result, Greece and neighboring countries have declared an alert.

According to the German Research Center for Geosciences, the earthquake, measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale, struck off the coast of Crete. The US Geological Survey stated that the epicenter was 58 kilometers (35 miles) from the popular tourist destination of Yolanda, at a depth of 77 kilometers (48 miles). Official reports on potential loss of life or property damage have not yet been released.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre stated that, depending on the impact, a local tsunami of up to 100 kilometers is possible. If the impact is more severe, the tsunami could spread along a coastline of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Series of Earthquakes Causing Alarm in Greece

Authorities had already issued warnings following a major earthquake along the southern coast last week. On May 13, 2025, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Kos. Tsunami warnings were issued for the southern coast in response. That quake also caused structural damage in neighboring countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, and Israel.



