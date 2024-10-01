Live
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesia
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province on Tuesday without generating giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The tremors struck at 4:28 p.m. local time with its epicentre 186 km southwest of Wakatobi regency at a depth of 631 km beneath the seabed, the agency reported.
No tsunami warning was issued as the earthquake was not expected to leave large waves.
No preliminary report of damages or casualties was received after the quake, Abdul Muhari, spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, told Xinhua news agency.
Indonesia, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire and home to 127 active volcanoes, frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position within this earthquake-prone zone and volcanically active region.