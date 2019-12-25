6.2 magnitude quake hits west of Port Hardy, Canada

Ottawa: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 183km west of Port Hardy, Canada on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

The epicentre, with a depth of 1.0 km, was initially determined to be at 50.573 degrees north latitude and 130.001 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, there is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.