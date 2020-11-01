6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's Maluku province on Sunday, but did not cause damages or casualties, officials said.

The meteorology and geophysics agency did not issue a tsunami warning, as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake's epicenter was recorded at 193 km northeast Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 196 km under the sea bed, the agency said.

Indonesia has been often hit by earthquakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".