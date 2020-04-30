700 die in Iran drinking 'corona cure' alcohol

Tehran: More than 700 people have died in Iran after ingesting toxic methanol, believing that alcohol can cure may help in effectively warding off the dangerous and fast spreading contagion. The national coroner's authority said that alcohol poisoning killed 728 Iranians between February 20 and April 7. Last year there were only 66 deaths from alcohol poisoning, according to the report cited by Al Jazeera.

Alcohol poisoning has seen a 10-fold increase in Iran in the past year, according to a government report released earlier in April, amid a significant surge in coronavirus cases in the country -- considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Middle East. Iranian health ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said 5,011 people had been poisoned from methanol alcohol, adding that some 90 people have lost their eyesight or are suffering eye damage from the alcohol poisoning.